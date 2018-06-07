4-H Coming Events for June

by

Volunteers needed in 4-H: Looking for volunteers as Kent County Fair 4-H Division chairpersons, judges and much more! Call the Extension Office if interested, 410-778-1661. The University of Maryland, College of Agriculture and Natural Resources programs are open to all and will not discriminate against anyone because of race, age, sex, color, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, religion, ancestry, or national origin, marital status, genetic information, or political affiliation, or gender identity and expression.

June 2018

7 – 4-H Animal Science Workshop Series #2: New 4-H Family Fair Orientation, 7:00 – 8:30 pm, Ext. Office, UME 4-H Online Volunteer Training, 6:30 – 8:30 pm, Webinar. Must register in Kent Office 1 week prior

9 – Dr. Temple Grand in 4-H Program on Animal Behavior, 10:00 am – 12:00 noon, Salisbury University Horse Judging & Hippology Contest

11 – MANDATORY Biosecurity and Quality Assurance Workshop for all Kent 4-H Animal Exhibitors, 7:00 – 8:30 pm, Extension Office

15 – DEADLINE: KENT COUNTY FAIR ENTRY DEADLINE FOR ALL PRE-ENTERED EVENTS! Entries must be delivered to the Extension office by 4:30 pm or postmarked by Friday June 15th

16 – Kent 4-H Clover Kids: Bite Into Beef, 1:00 – 3:000 pm, Hill Farm Kennedyville. Learn about Beef cattle! Eastern Region Aerospace Qualifier Event

18 – MD 4-H Foundation Golf Tournament

20 – Ag Center Board Meeting, 7:00 pm Extension Office

21 – UME 4-H Volunteer Training, 10:00 am – 12:00 noon, Extension Office *Note: This is a daytime training!

23 – 4-H Craft Day, 9:00 am – 12:00 noon, Kent Ag Center

24-29 – National 4-H Shooting Sports Invitational, Grand Island NE. Best Wishes Matt Hofstetter & MD Shotgun team!

26 – 4-H Animal Science Wksp Series #3: Animal Project Records (What I need to know!) 7:00 – 8:30 pm, Ext. Office

27-29 – MD 4-H Issue Forum: Food Security, University of MD, College Park

29 – MD 4-H Day @ Orioles, Camden Yards. Reservation info coming soon.

KENT COUNTY 4-H CLUB MEETING DATES

Bits and Bridles Horse Club – Meets 1st Monday business meeting: Feb., Apr., June, Aug., Oct., Dec. Activity on all other months 6:00pm, Kennedyville United Methodist Church.

Kent 4-H Triple Shots Shooting Sports – Shotgun – Meets 2nd Sunday, Noon, Kent County Gun Club, 4th Sunday, Noon, Sudlersville Skeet Club, Archery, 1st and 3rd Sundays, 2pm, Cypress Creek Archery, Millington, Summer: Kent Ag Center, Rifle, 2nd and 4th Sundays, 2-4pm, Kent Ag Center Rifle Range, Tolchester. Business meeting held the 1st Wednesday of every month, 6:30pm, Kent Co. Public Works Complex

Junior Dairy Associates – Meets 3rd Friday monthly, 7pm, Kennedyville United Methodist Church

Kent Clover Calf – Meets 2nd Wednesday, 7pm, Kennedyville United Methodist Church

Kent Fuzzy Tails & Shiny Scales – 4th Monday monthly, 6:30pm, Greenscapes Land Care, Kennedyville

Kent Puppy Pals 4-H Dog Club – Practice 3rd and 4th Wednesdays, 6:30pm, winter: Radcliffe Creek School, summer: Running W Kennels, Worton. Monthly business meeting, 2nd Tuesday, Running W Kennels, 6:30pm

