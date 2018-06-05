St. Anne’s Episcopal School Breaks Ground on New Music Room

by

St. Anne’s Episcopal School is breaking ground on a new middle school music room as one of the campus improvements made possible by the Open Hearts, Open Minds capital campaign. The new room will be an extension to the middle school building wing and Middletown-based PHB Inc. has been contracted to build the addition.

“Anyone who has been to a St. Anne’s Christmas or Spring Concert can attest to the quality of our Music Program and the joy it brings to so many,” said campaign co-chair, Caroline Prickett. “To quote John Lennon and Paul McCartney, ‘with a little help from my friends,’ we can build it for the kids.”

Open Hearts, Open Minds is the school’s first campaign since opening its doors in 2002. To date parents, grandparents, trustees, foundations, and friends of the school have pledged over $2 million towards the $2.3 million dollar goal.

