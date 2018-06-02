DCKC Meet & Greet Event: Meet Allison Galbraith

by

The Democratic Club of Kent County is pleased to announce another event in our Meet the Candidates series — on Saturday, June 9 the club will host Allison Galbraith, candidate for US Congress in Maryland’s First Congressional District. Ms. Galbraith, the only woman in this race, announced her candidacy early in the campaign season; she will speak on her candidacy and answer questions at this event.

The public is invited to attend this event,which takes place on the afternoon of Saturday, June 9, at the Democratic Headquarters Office, 357 High St., Chestertown, from noon to 2:00 pm. Earlier in the day Ms. Galbraith is scheduled to visit the Dems booth in the Farmers’ Market in Fountain Park. For more information check the campaign website: www.allisonforcongress.com.