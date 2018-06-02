A Festive First Friday in Chestertown!

by

Summer is here! We know that the summer solstice on June 20 marking the day with the most hours of sunlight is the official beginning of summer, but Friday, June 1, was a perfect summer day. Hot but not too hot. Sunny but with just enough cloud cover to provide some shade. It was a great evening for Chestertown’s first First Friday of the summer!

And there were lots of reasons to make this a special first Friday. There were three ribbon-cuttings for new businesses in downtown Chestertown – The Listening Room on Cannon St., the Blackbird Boutique at the corner of Spring and Park Row across from the park, and Walnut & Wool in the back of She-She on High St. A fourth business, Elbe Body with licensed massage therapist Linda Moyer, was celebrating it’s new location at 300 Cross St. inside the old train station, the previous location of The Tidewater Trader.

The RiverArts June exhibit opened to the public with a reception and an opportunity to vote for your favorite work. The exhibit will remain through June. There is a wide variety of styles and subjects including paintings, pottery, and sculpture. There are several lovely designs in fabric. Especially interesting is a free-standing multi-piece sculpture in mixed media –mostly wood– titled Rite of Spring by Ron Akins. With its exquisite details of pixies and woodland creatures, it looks as if it came straight from a garden in fairyland.

The Dover English Country Dancers performed in Fountain Park as part of Washington College’s Alumni Weekend. If you looked closely, you might recognize local Chestertownians Karen Smith and Steve Mumford in their colonial garb.

###