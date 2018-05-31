Mid-Shore Arts: Sara Linda Poly and her Eastern Shore Skies

by

For Sara Linda Poly, it is all about the sky. While her artwork goes well beyond the sky itself as a subject matter, the challenge and satisfaction of finding the way to best project the power of “big sky” landscapes on her canvas has been a driving force in her work well before she came to live on the Eastern Shore.

Influenced by the legendary big sky impact of California when she lived in her twenties, Sara started to capture of some those same elements as she began to work on Eastern Shore skyscapes after she moved here from D.C. area where she served as the assistant gallery director of the Art League Gallery in Alexandria, which is also known as the famed Torpedo Factory Art Center.

In her Spy interview, Poly talks about her life as an artist, a love of the outside world, and the joy that comes with starting to master her skills after years of commitment.

This video is approximately two minutes in length Sara Linda Poly is represented by Troika Gallery in Easton. For more information please go here.