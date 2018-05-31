Main Street Chestertown Awards $29,000 in Grants for Downtown Façade Improvements

by

Main Street Chestertown’s façade-improvement program has awarded its first matching grants to help commercial property owners and tenants improve their downtown buildings.

The first four grants of 2018, totaling $29,000, went to the following:

– $15,000 to Park Row Partners (Peter Newlin and Gale Tucker) to help repair and restore the two-story porch on their property at 302-304 Park Row.

– $10,800 to Taylor Loughry Construction/TL Rentals for improvements to 314 Park Row, including exterior lighting and signage, window repairs and new side stairs with railing.

– $2,400 to Hoon Blitzer Associates for the purchase and installation of two second floor windows at 104 S. Cross Street.

– $800 to Jeffrey Maguire for minor repairs, repainting and landscaping at 108 S. Cross Street.

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development made Main Street Chestertown’s program possible with a $40,000 Community Legacy grant. After these first four awards, $11,000 remains to fund additional 2018 improvement projects. The 2018 Main Street grants provide up to 60 percent of the cost of a proposed renovation or refurbishment, with a $20,000 limit per grant. Property owners, or tenants with the owner’s authorization, receive the grant funds as reimbursement after the improvement project is complete.

The grants can apply to a range of improvements, from simple enhancements such as awnings, flower boxes, signage and painting, to more complex construction projects such as restoring an original façade.

The program guidelines and application forms are posted on Main Street Chestertown’s website (mainstreetchestertown.org). For more information about the process, contact Main Street Manager Kay MacIntosh (kay.chestertown@gmail.com, 410-778-2991).