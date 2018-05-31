Andy Harris on the Eastern Shore June 1 to Talk Vet Issues

by

On June 1, Congressman Andy Harris will host a roundtable discussion with local veterans at American Legion Post 18. Congressman Harris and the veterans in attendance will discuss several issues American veterans are currently facing, and the proposed solutions under consideration in Congress. After this event, Congressman Harris will meet with local farmers at MidAtlantic Farm Credit to discuss this year’s farm bill, crop insurance, and other agricultural issues.

The Congressman will conclude the day by attending the opening ceremony of the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall in Easton, where he will read the names of America’s fallen heroes and participate in the ceremonial wreath laying. Media is welcome to attend all of these events.

June 1, 2018

Veterans Roundtable

3:00 – 3:45 PM

Jeff Davis American Legion Post 18

2619 Centreville Road, Centreville MD 21617

Farm Credit Bureau Roundtable

4:15 – 5:00 PM

MidAtlantic Farm Credit

379 Deep Shore Road, Denton MD 21629

Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall Opening Ceremony

6:00 – 8:00 PM

Easton VFW Post 5118

355 Glebe Road, Easton, MD 21601