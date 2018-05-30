Why is MDTA Distorting Data to locate a New Bay Bridge Span by Zane Carter

by

Why is MDTA intentionally distorting traffic data used to locate a second bay bridge?

I recently attended the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study information meeting held in Chestertown by the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA). They displayed a number of information panels around the room showing what they claimed was an unbiased presentation of the data they have collected thus far.

Unbiased? I was shocked by the graphic panel depicting the flow of traffic to and from Maryland counties affected by the Bay Bridge. On this crucial information panel (shown below) they relocated the high-traffic counties to make it appear as though the main flow of traffic occurs between points situated north of the Bay Bridge.

The actual percentages tell a very different story than the visual message displayed in their information panel. The fact that MDTA put time and effort into creating this blatant distortion of the facts, suggests that they have a hidden agenda. It looks like they’re trying to build a case for locating the proposed new bridge north of the current one, even though the data show that a northern route would do little, if anything, to reduce traffic on the existing bridge. Comparing their panel to the map below shows how counties were relocated on MDTA’s graphic to alter the facts.

The charts below have been corrected to show the affected counties as they are actually located relative to one another and to the Bay Bridge. The size of the circles used to show each location reflects the percentage of motorists traveling to and from these locations. The total percentages of traffic flowing in each direction are shown to the side.

I sent this “errant display” notice along with the graphics to MDTA a few weeks back and waited for their reply before submitting this article to the Spy. This week, I received the typical “Your comments are important to us… and will be incorporated into the project record” reply. There was no acknowledgement of the glaring errors in their information panels or a willingness to correct them, even though the public meetings are continuing around the region.

For Maryland residents to participate in this decision-making process we must have all the facts presented accurately and without bias. Intentionally distorting the data to make a fraudulent case for one location over another is despicable. We residents must all be vigilant going forward to make sure we don’t get railroaded by our own state officials.

Readers can view MDTA’s entire presentation including the errant traffic-flow panels here.

Zane Carter is a retired advertising executive who now lives on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.