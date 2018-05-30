Liberty City Radio Theatre Comes to Chestertown

by

After breakout performances in the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, the “new-style old-time” radio show sets up to transmit from Philadelphia to Chestertown, by way of Garfield Center veteran, Bill Arrowood, for just one evening, on Friday June 8 at 8pm.

Arrowood writes, “We have done several successful shows in Philadelphia, and I felt it was high time that I brought this show to the Garfield stage and share the fun we are having in the big city with all my friends back home.”

Liberty City Radio Theatre is a live radio show, with actors on stage taking on multiple roles recreating the golden era of the theater of the mind. Newly written and adapted episodes for modern audiences complete with on-stage sound effects and live music mix a dash of nostalgia, a pinch of noir and an ample smattering of wit, mixed and served for a delightful and delectable evening for all ages.

At the Garfield Center, Arrowood last produced the River City Revue; Cavalcade of Comedy in 2014, as well as the Christmas program, “Live from WVL, It’s A Wonderful Life” in 2011. The current production is a melding of the two shows and features five unique short episodes, musical performances and even a chance for audience participation. Musical accompaniment provided by Music Life’s Bill Drazga and a few other local surprises.

A portion of the proceeds from the show will be donated to KCHS Radio Station, WKHS, to preserve and educate a new generation of radio professionals.