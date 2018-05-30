Chestertown RiverArts Photo Club Exhibit at KCPL

by

At the Chestertown RiverArts Photo Club novice, enthusiast and professional photographers alike have been meeting monthly for several years to show their latest images for comments, praise, and suggestions for improvement. This exhibit is a selection of some of their finest photographs that have been brought to the group over the years.

An opening reception for the exhibit will be held Wednesday, June 6 from 5-7pm at Kent County Public Library’s Chestertown Branch. The exhibit will remain on display through the month of June and can be viewed whenever the library is open.

These images span many styles and genres of photography. Portraiture, street scenes, cityscapes, architecture, wildlife, abstract, black and white and nature images are all represented here. No matter what the subject, each photographer demonstrates a unique vision and engaging composition, a way of seeing and ability to convey that vision that combined with technical proficiency is what all our members strive to achieve in their work.

The Photo Club meets at 7PM every 4th Thursday at the RiverArts Education Center, 200 High St. The public is encouraged to attend and share their photos. For more information contact Steve Kane at srkane@gmail.com.

For more information about the reception, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.

Wednesday, June 6 | 5-7pm

Kent County Public Library | Chestertown Branch