Schooner Sultana Offers Sunday Sails During 2018 Tea Party Festival

Visit the historic port of Chestertown, Maryland this weekend to sail on the schooner SULTANA during the Chestertown Tea Party Festival. This annual event—commemorating Chestertown’s colonial protest of British tea taxes in 1774—offers the best of small-town Chesapeake life with food, music, craft vendors and entertainment. During the festival, the schooner SULTANA will be in port for a host of public sails. Although Saturday sails are fully booked, tickets are still available for sails on Sunday, providing participants with a unique perspective on the festival’s waterfront events.

SULTANA’s two-hour public sails are a great way to sail the Chester River onboard a traditional schooner. Passengers are encouraged to help raise the sails, steer using SULTANA’s seven-foot long tiller, and explore the authentically reproduced crew’s quarters below-decks.

On Sunday, May 27th, the schooner will depart from the town dock at 10:00am, returning to port at 12pm in time to take full advantage of the ongoing Tea Party festivities in Wilmer Park. The second sail departs at 1pm and returns at 3:00pm, giving participants a view of the action at the annual Tea Party Raft Race.

Advance reservations are recommended for all sails and can be completed online or by contacting the Sultana Education Foundation office at 410-778-5954. Online registration is available until midnight of the preceding day of the program. If available, tickets may be purchased at the dock before the sail. For more information or reservations, please visit www.sultanaeducation.org.