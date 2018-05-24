Heritage Heroes: A Celebration of Those Who Work the Water

by

The Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area will hold the Fifth Annual Heritage Heroes Celebration at the Avalon Theatre in Easton, Maryland from 5 – 8 PM on June 7, 2018.

This year we will honor those who work the water. Featured speakers include renowned Eastern Shore artist Marc Castelli and Vince Leggett, historian, editor, and founder of the Blacks of the Chesapeake Foundation. Each of them will discuss what they are doing to sustain our Chesapeake culture and how they have been inspired by the region’s

working watermen.

The certified heritage area for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties, Stories of the Chesapeake will also announce its 2018 heritage Hero Awards at this event. Heritage Heroes are those individuals, organizations, or projects that advance the heritage area’s goals to preserve, promote, and interpret the natural, cultural, historic, and archaeological resources that define this special place.

In addition to sampling local foods and libations, guests can participate in a silent auction to raise money for Heritage Area grants, workshops, and marketing.

$25 Per Person

To Register: https://2018heritageheroes. eventbrite.com or 410-778-1460