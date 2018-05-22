Movie Night at The Garfield Presents: Royal Wedding

by

The Garfield Center for the Arts will be pulling out the popcorn on Friday, June 1st for a 7pm screening of the film, Royal Wedding. This will be the fourth in a series of films to be shown at the theatre in 2018. In honor of the real royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, audience members dressed in their British-wedding best will be eligible for a discount on their concession fare. Ladies, bring out those fascinators!

Since the September 2017 installation of the Garfield’s new projector screen, the theatre has been showing classic films whenever their programming schedule permits. The concession stand will be selling popcorn for the evening, as well as the usual theatre bar fare.

About the film: American sibling song-and-dance team Tom (Fred Astaire) and Ellen Bowen (Jane Powell) are in London in 1947, when all of England is in a tizzy over the impending nuptials of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Ellen falls head over heels for the dashing Lord John Brindale (Peter Lawford), and Tom becomes equally smitten with the elegant Anne Ashmond (Sarah Churchill). The film features one of Astaire’s most legendary dance performances; dancing across the ceiling of a hotel room.

The film showing is free, with a $5 suggested donation. For more information about this screening of Royal Wedding, the Movie Night at the Garfield series, or any other upcoming theatre events, please visit garfieldcenter.org, or call the box office at 410-810-2060. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.