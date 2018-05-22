Former GOP Rep Wayne Gilchrest Endorses Jesse Colvin for 1st District House Race

by

1st Congressional District Democratic candidate Jesse Colvin announced an endorsement from former Representative Wayne Gilchrest on Monday.

The endorsement, coming from the moderate Republican congressman who represented the 1st District from 1991 until 2009, marks a major win for Colvin’s campaign to unseat Representative Andy Harris in a district in which many thought a Democrat couldn’t compete.

“Jesse Colvin is an honest man, who sees America through the eyes of someone rooted in the soil of our history,” Congressman Gilchrest said after he gave the endorsement. “The integration of integrity, between all of us, is the foundation of the words, ‘We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal’. Jesse will continue those ideals, by taking his turn to knit our communities together.”

Congressman Gilchrest is also a military veteran, having served in Vietnam with the U.S. Marines.

Jesse has distinguished himself from the rest of the primary field by demonstrating his ability to build relationships across the aisle, which are critical to representing a district like Maryland’s CD1. Much like Conor Lamb in Pennsylvania, Jesse is focused on bringing people together through practical solutions to local problems.

Here is Jesse’s statement on the endorsement:

“This is big for our campaign, but it’s even bigger for our district. Representative Gilchrest served our district with integrity for nearly two decades, and I’m honored to receive his endorsement. His support shows that we have what it takes to build relationships that bridge divides, at a time when leaders in Washington are only dividing us further. We are building a coalition, because that is what it’s going to take to unseat Andy Harris in November.”