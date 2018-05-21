Election 2018: A Spy Goes to Carroll County

by

This Election 2018 profile is the first of a six-part series on the intricate makeup and character of the 1st Congressional District of Maryland. Each month, the Spy will be interviewing different 1st District residents from Carroll County to the Lower Shore, both Democrats and Republicans, to discuss their unique sub-region of one of the largest congressional districts in the country, and the issues and political climate of those communities.

The Spy starts at the westernmost part of the 1st District, in the northern part of Carroll County and our chat with Don West, the owner of a local construction company for 30 years, and current chair of the Democratic Central Committee of Carroll County.

In his Spy interview, Don provides an objective overview of the ever-changing demographic characteristics of this part of Carroll, its political roots, and a snapshot analysis on how the midterm election is unfolding.

This video is approximately five minutes in length.