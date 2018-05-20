Sue Wright Wins Awards Using Wool from Berry Bush Farm

by

The Maryland Sheep and Wool Festival is one of the largest festivals of its kind celebrating all things sheep, from hoof to handwoven. This year, thanks to a sheep named Snuggles’ who provided beautiful wool, Master Knitter, Sue Wright, won awards for an aran sweater she entered in three categories. She won “First Place” for garments that had to be at least 50% wool; Sue’s sweater was 100% wool. She received “Best in Maryland”, since her garment was made from wool grown in Maryland. And finally she received a special award in a category that called for “natural colored yarn” rather than dyed yarn.

Snuggles’ wool was his very first shearing so it is considered lambs wool. He lives at Berry Bush Farm in Fairgale. His owners are Janet and Tom Ottenwaelder. They have about 30 sheep and sell their yarn in the Chestertown Farmers’ Market as well as to yarn shops around the state. They have won ribbons for their fleeces at this festival.

Sue’s studio always has beautiful garments for sale including sweaters, vests, hats, and more. Sue is also a very popular teacher whose workshops, sponsored by Chestertown RiverArts, fill up quickly. To make an appointment with Sue, call 410-708-4373 or email coastalknitter@gmail.com. Also, check out her Facebook page, @SueWrightHandKnitter.