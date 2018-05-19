Shore Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” at Adkins Arboretum

by

Shore Shakespeare Company opens its spring season with three performances of the sparkling comedy A As You Like It June 1, 2 and 3 at Adkins Arboretum in Ridgely.

Directed by Christian Rogers, As You Like It is a compelling romantic adventure in which Rosalind and Orlando’s famous courtship plays out amid political rivalry, banishment and exile in the Forest of Arden. This light and most delightful comedy presents Shakespeare’s send-up of the pastoral genre popular during Elizabethan times: nobles abandoning court for the country, learning wisdom from the locals and returning refreshed and invigorated. In this, the Bard’s comedic version, the basic features are retained but are used as a backdrop for an exploration of love in all its many forms. All comes right in the end, of course.

With unforgettable characters, sparkling wit, slapstick comedy and eclectic song and dance, As You Like It has it all! Bring a chair or blanket, a picnic and a sense of humor for this entrancing game of love, lust and mistaken identity.

Performances are Fri. and Sat., June 1 and 2 at 6 p.m. and Sun., June 3 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 and may be reserved at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847, ext. 0. Information about the production is also available at shoreshakespeare.com.

Shore Shakespeare is a pan-community theatre group established to present the classic works of the theatrical repertoire and to encourage its audiences to support local community theatre all over the Shore.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. Open year round, the Arboretum offers educational programs for all ages about nature and gardening. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.