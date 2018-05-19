Paddle with the President June 2 at CBMM

by

On Saturday, June 2, from 10am–noon, join Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum President Kristen Greenaway for a morning paddle on the Miles River and a demonstration of how to use a Greenland paddle.

Born and raised in New Zealand, Greenaway spent part of her youth with her parents and two siblings living aboard a 32-foot wooden yacht her father built. She is a frequent participant in the annual WaterTribe Everglades Challenge, a 300-mile, day/night small craft event from Tampa to the Florida Keys.

Noted to reduce stress on hands, elbows, and shoulders without sacrificing control and power, the Greenland paddle is remarkable for its narrower and longer blade. Based on a 1,000-year-old Intuit design, the paddle measures about the width of the kayaker’s shoulders, with a blade that is less than four inches wide that tapers to a shaft or “loom.”

The cost for paddlers bringing their own kayak and gear is $24 for CBMM members and $30 for non-members, with kayaks dropped in on CBMM’s Fogg’s Cove. Participants can also rent a kayak and gear from CBMMat $44 for members and $55 for non-members.

Participation is limited, with advanced registration required to cbmm.org/presidentpaddle. The rain date for the paddle is Saturday, June 9. To learn more about this and other programs at CBMM, visit cbmm.org.