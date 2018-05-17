Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s to hold Brunch & Auction on May 20

by

Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s—a summer academic and cultural enrichment program for students with limited economic means—will hold a Brunch Munch & Be Giving Event this Sunday, May 20th from 11am to 1pm at The Bank, 211 High Street in Chestertown. Proceeds from the brunch and silent auction will support Horizons’ critical summer program for bright children with limited economic means. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased by contacting PaigeBEvans@hotmail.com.

“Our Brunch Munch & Be Giving event, which features food from Magnolia Catering, live music, and a silent auction, will help us to raise awareness and donations, so we can expand the number of at-risk children we serve,” explains Horizons Executive Director, Bob Parks. “Over the summer, children with limited economic means tread water at best or even fall behind. They suffer an achievement gap that’s hard to recover from. The Horizons summer program changes this downward trajectory, and ultimately changes lives.”

To learn more about Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s, please visit our website at: www.horizonskentqueenannes.org. For tickets to this Sunday’s Brunch Munch & Be Giving event, please email PaigeBEvans@hotmail.com.