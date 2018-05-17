Good Stuff: Marina Gets $1.3 Million Boost

by

The Town of Chestertown has received $1.3 million in new funding that will allow it to complete work on the core infrastructure of the Chestertown Marina by October. New funding includes a $500,000 bond bill from the State of Maryland, legislation that was sponsored by Senator Adelaide (Addie) Eckardt and supported by Senate President Mike Miller. Additionally, the town has recently received pledges totaling $870,000 from a group of private donors led by Larry and Wendy Culp, and supported by Christian Havemeyer, Michael Lawrence, Joanne and Matthew Tobriner, and members of the Board of Directors of the Sultana Education Foundation. Thanks to these new contributions, the principal marine contractor for the project, Dissen & Juhn, began work on replacing docks and bulkheads at the marina last week, and will remain on site through the end of summer to complete the work.

“This new state support combined with some incredibly generous private donations will allow the Town to significantly overhaul the water and land-side infrastructure at the Marina this Summer, turning this facility into an economic engine for Kent County and the upper Eastern Shore for years to come,” said Chestertown Mayor Chris Cerino.

“The futures of both Chestertown and Washington College are intertwined,” said Washington College board chair Larry Culp and his wife, Wendy. “We are fortunate to be members of this community and pleased to support Mayor Cerino and the town as we move forward to realize the exciting vision for Chestertown’s waterfront.” Washington College’s recent groundbreaking last year of the Semans-Griswold Environmental Hall and the opening of the Hodsom Boathouse this fall are examples of the College’s commitment to the waterfront development of Chestertown.

Combined with previous funding provided by the Maryland General Assembly and Governor Larry Hogan, as well as grants from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Maryland Department of Housing & Community Development, and the Maryland Heritage Authority, these private gifts bring the town within 10 percent of reaching its $5.1 million goal for the project.

When complete, the Chestertown Marina will become one of the premier boating destinations on the Chesapeake Bay, featuring more than 70 state-of-the-art deep-water slips with floating piers, an expansive waterfront promenade, a fully stocked Marina Store, and laundry facilities, bathrooms, and showers for visiting boaters. The facility will also contain signage and literature encouraging visitors to patronize the many shops, restaurants, and galleries in Chestertown’s National Landmark Historic District, as well as points of interest throughout Kent County.