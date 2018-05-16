Delmarva Review: After Phillis Wheatley Sailed To England by E. Ethelbert Miller

by

After Phillis Wheatley Sailed

To England

Master took me into town

where the big boats dock.

I stopped loading the wagon

and stared at the water.

The horizon had a familiar

glow. I touched my skin

and remembered chains.

An elder in the square

was weeping. He said we

could only return home

after the invention of the

airplane. Is this true, Phillis?

Until then, must we stand

in the middle of fields

with our arms open?

Class Struggle With Wings

Birds fighting for food

Near my bench.

Why do I feed them crumbs?

Editor’s Note: Phillis Wheatley is known as the first published African-American female poet. She was shipped to America as a slave. Her poetry collection was published in London in 1773.

E. Ethelbert Miller is a literary activist whose poetry has been translated into Spanish, Portuguese, German, Norwegian, Tamil, and Arabic. Emery and Henry College awarded him an honorary Doctor of Literature degree in 1996. He is a frequent guest on National Public Radio and co-editor of Poet Lore magazine. He lives in Washington, D.C.

