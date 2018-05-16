Community Continues to Support “Random Acts of Kindness” Campaign

by

Support Our Schools, a grassroots organization started by a group of local parents, recently completed its second “Random Acts of Kindness” campaign for Kent County Public Schools. Thanks to the generosity of our community they were able to collect over $3,000 in donations. Each of the 5 schools in our district received a check for $636.60 at the May 14 Board of Education meeting.

Donations ranged from $25 to $550 and were received from individuals as well as local businesses. Business sponsors are being promoted though the SOS website and Facebook page, which currently has a membership of more than 1,400 Kent County residents. Friendship Montessori School and Welcome Home in Chestertown were once again top-level “Golden Apple” sponsors. Thank you for your continued support!

The first “Random Acts of Kindness” campaign kicked-off on May 1, 2017 and ran for 31 days. It was a direct response to help funding needs expressed by KCPS principals to meet the needs of their students. This annual campaign will return again next year.

The Support Our Schools (SOS) Initiative is a grassroots advocacy effort devoted to increasing awareness of and support for the needs, challenges, and untapped potential of our public school system—both for the sake of the current student population and for its opportunity to serve as a catalyst for economic development. For more information on the Support Our Schools initiative please visit our website www.kcpssos.com.