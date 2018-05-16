Chestertown Nurse Honored at UM SRH Nurse Excellence Awards Event

by

Gail Dierker, staff nurse in the Same Day Surgery Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, was among the honorees at UM Shore Regional Health’s 2017 Nurse Excellence Awards Celebration, which took place on Monday, May 8 at the Todd Performing Arts Center at Chesapeake College.

Dierker received the award, “Commitment to Others,” which had garnered a total of nine nominations.A Certified Ambulatory Perianesthesia Nurse (CAPA) and an RN III in the Professional Advancement Program, Dierker was chosen on the basis of her positive communications with all team members as well as her patients, her engagement in orienting new staff, and her dedication to ensuring that patients’ needs are met. Also cited was her participation on the Unit Based Council, which develops and improves patient care processes that help to improve patient outcomes.

Photo: Staff nurse Gail Dierker, 2nd from right, won the “Commitment to Others” award. From L-R: Ruth Ann Jones, senior vice president, Patient Care Services and CNO and three other winners of individual awards: Maddie Steffens, coordinator Shore Regional Palliative Care program; Brian Clark, staff nurse, UM SMC at Easton; and Katherine Jones, orthopedic team lead in Surgical Services, SMC at Easton. At far right is Ken Kozel, UM Shore Regional president and CEO. Not shown: Marcia Shapiro, staff nurse, UM SMC at Easton Emergency Department.

The Nurse Excellence Awards presentation was led by Ruth Ann Jones, UM Shore Regional Health’s senior vice president of Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer. In her remarks, Jones noted that 2017 marks the seventh anniversary of the Nurse Excellence Awards and that this year’s honorees were selected from a total of 36 individual nominations and three unit/department nominations. “This awards program was established by nurses and for nurses as a way to recognize those who go above and beyond to always deliver exceptional care,” said Jones.

Ken Kozel, UM SRH president and CEO, and John Dillon, chairman of the UM SRH Board, also spoke during the ceremony, thanking the outstanding dedication of the 600-plus nurses serving patients in inpatient and outpatient care programs throughout the five county region.