Spy House of the week-Mill Creek Cabin

If you are seeking a waterfront retreat, this one-level home with a loft guest bedroom would be hard to resist in its wooded setting and the warm cedar wood exterior and interior. The A-frame gable is infilled with glass up to the underside of the roof sheathing to maximize the connection to the surrounding woods.

The picture windows are above vented window units for unobstructed views. I loved the great room with its cedar walls and ceilings and the lighter wood floor. The neutral furnishings and kitchen countertops were the perfect complement to the palette of wood.

I am sure I would linger over my last cup of coffee at the table with bar stools in the kitchen by the picture window. The tabletop is level with the horizontal mullion for broad views to the woods and water beyond. The textured stone fireplace is the focal point of one wall of the great room and the wrap-around deck made access easy to the woods and dock below.

Two of the bedrooms had gable walls with the glass infilled to the ceiling decking and another vented window for views. If I were a guest, I would opt for the loft bedroom with its bed on a raised floor with the sill of the vented window at the top of the bed height for star-gazing A large skylight in the sloped ceiling was the perfect detail for this terrific space.

For more information about this property, please contact Richard Budden with Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate Company at 410-778-0330 (o), 443-480-1181 (c), rbudden@easternshoremdre.com or www.EasternShoreofMarylandRealEstate.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.