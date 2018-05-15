RiverArts’ Annual Empty Bowls Raises $4500 for Food Pantry

by

Chestertown’s 8th Annual Empty Bowls, sponsored by the RiverArts Clay Studio, is pleased to announce that it raised $4500 in funds for to benefit the Kent County Food Pantry. This popular community event was held April 11 at the First United Methodist Church.

For the price of a $25 ticket, $10 for students with ID, guests enjoyed a meal of soup, bread, and dessert in a keepsake handmade pottery bowl. The Clay Studio potters created the bowls, which are a reminder of all the empty bowls in the world.

This event was sponsored by Chestertown RiverArts, the Kent County Arts Council, Bookplate, MassoniArt, Mimi’s Closet, Peaceful World Enterprise, and Welcome Home.

No one should go to bed hungry.