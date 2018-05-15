Garfield Center’s Youth Choir to Perform “Seasons of Song” May 18

by

The Chester River Youth Choir will take you on a musical journey through the seasons on May 18th, with a concert at the Garfield Center for the Arts at 7:30pm. Under the direction Julie Lawrence, the choir will be accompanied on piano by Michelle Sensenig and Heidi Butler.

The spring youth choir features the talents of singers Lizzy Assante, Madeline Blouch, Abby Glover, Allison Holdgreve, Bob Hollis, Madelyn Hopwell, Nate Peregoy, Sam Peregoy, Denton Reff, Mollie Reff, Kaya Ricketts, Cecelia Schweitzer, Emeline Schweitzer, Aaron Sensenig, Lydia Sensenig, James Walters, Aurora Walters, Elias Williams, Isabella Williams, Liam Williams and Winston Williams. While the concert is FREE, donations to the Chester River Youth Choir are encouraged.

Now in its 5th year, the Chester River Youth Choir is open to treble-voice singers ages 7-17, and meets Mondays 4:15-5:45pm at the Garfield Center for the Arts.

Auditions are not required; all are encouraged to sign up for the fall session, which will begin in September. For more information contact youthchoir@garfieldcenter.org

The Chester River Youth Choir is supported by the Kent County Arts Council and the Chester River Chorale.