DCKC Meeting: LBJ Aide Sherwin Markman on Decency in the American Presidency May 17

The Democratic Club of Kent County is pleased to announce that our speaker for the May 17 meeting of the club will be Sherwin Markman, speaking on “Decency in the American Presidency: Do We Have It? Have We Ever Had It? Will We Have It Again?” Markman, an experienced observer of the American political scene, was an assistant to President Lyndon Johnson at a time when, with the active participation of both political parties, immense progress was achieved in such areas as voting rights, civil rights, Medicare, child care, and much, much more. He will share his views concerning where our current president fits within the wide canvas of American presidencies.

The public is invited to attend this meeting and hear from this great speaker, who spoke on this topic at the Unitarian Universalist Church in February of this year to great acclaim. The meeting takes place on the evening of Thursday, May 17, at The Kitchen at the Imperial Hotel, 208 High St., Chestertown – doors open at 5:30 pm for a meal and social time – main program starts at 7:00 pm.