UM SRH Recognizes the Chester River Hospital Center Auxiliary for Volunteer Month

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health recently recognized the Chester River Hospital Center Auxiliary for their outstanding work and dedication providing volunteer services and funds in support of UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, inpatient and outpatient centers.

The month of April is observed as National Volunteer Month and is dedicated to honoring volunteers who donate their time to help organizations such as UM Shore Regional Health. To celebrate and show appreciation for all they do, the auxiliary board committee was provided with breakfast during their April meeting.

The auxiliary raises proceeds through their special event sales, hospital gift shop and their auxiliary-managed thrift shop – the Nearly New Shop located at 320 High Street in Chestertown. These proceeds go on to help pay for technology, facility and educational needs for UM Shore Regional Health and its team members.

Auxiliary volunteer positions are currently available at the hospital gift shop and The Nearly New Shop. For more information about volunteer opportunities call 410-348-5114.

About UM Shore Regional Health: As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,600 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers work with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.