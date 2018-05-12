Chester River Chorale’s Chamber Singers at the Chestertown Tea Party

by

The Chester River Chorale’s Chester Chamber Singers will present a program of patriotic songs emphasizing American participation in World War I, the “Great War” in Europe that ended with an allied victory after the Yanks packed up their “old kit bags” and went “over there” to join the soldiers of England and France to force Imperial Germany’s surrender 100 years ago this November. The free concert during the Chestertown Tea Party celebration will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 26, in the Prince Theatre at the Garfield Center for the Arts. Donations will be gratefully accepted.