WC-ALL Call for Fall 2018 Course Proposals

Although autumn may seem a long way off, Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning is already planning the Fall 2018 semester. The curriculum committee, headed by Ed Minch, is currently seeking course proposals from members of the community as well as WC-ALL members. The fall semester will have 2 sessions, from Sept. 4-Oct. 12 and Oct. 12-Dec. 7. There are no classes during fall break from Oct. 14-20 or during the week of Thanksgiving, Nov. 19-25. Classes generally meet once a week on campus in the late afternoon for 60-75 minutes for 4-6 times during a session. Larger classes sometimes meet at off-campus sites, and all locations are handicapped accessible.

If you or someone you know has an area of expertise, an interesting or unusual career or life experience, or a lifelong hobby or avocation, it could be the seed for developing a WC-ALL course. Instructors may also choose to plan a series of classes which bring in experts to speak about different aspects of a common topic. Excursions are possible as well as the potential to meet at times other than the usual weekday afternoon slot. The curriculum committee is always ready to consider new ideas from the community and looks forward to welcoming instructors who want to share in the exciting venture of lifelong learning for the joy of it.

Course proposals are due by June 1 and may be submitted in various ways. For on-line submissions, go to http://www.washcoll.edu/propose-a-course.php. To email a proposal, go to wc_all@washcoll.edu, and for regular mail, send submissions to WC-ALL, 300 Washington Ave., Chestertown, MD 21620. Ed Minch can be reached at ruby1638@atlanticbb.net or 410-778-0990 with questions or ideas. More information is also available by calling the WC-ALL office at 410-778-7221.