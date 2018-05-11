Unitarians Look to Expand their Spiritual Practices

by

On Sunday, May 13 at 10 a.m., Rev. Greg Chute will give a sermon entitled “Forty Days of What?” Rev. Chute explains, “Yes, I know it’s no longer Lent, but the idea of intentionally setting aside time for self-awareness and personal assessment is always a good idea. Jesus went into the desert for forty days in search of himself. Where would you go? Or, what would you choose to give up for forty days as a spiritual practice? More importantly, perhaps as Pope Francis asks: ‘What would you be willing to take up for forty days as a spiritual practice? And to risk changing your life?’”

Pianist Dick Durham will provide special music for this service. Religious Exploration for youngsters and childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service.

All are welcome — call 410-778-3440 for more information.