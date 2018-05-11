Chester River Hospital Auxiliary is Top Sponsor of Foundation’s Golf Tournament

by

The Chester River Hospital Center Auxiliary has stepped up in a big way to be the lead sponsor of the Chester River Health Foundation’s 24th annual golf tournament fundraiser, scheduled for Friday, June 1, at Chester River Yacht and Country Club just outside of Chestertown, Maryland. The proceeds will help fund the purchase of state-of-the-art surgical equipment for the hospital.

“For 24 years, the Foundation’s premiere fundraiser has always been our golf tournament because it raises funds for the highest priority project or equipment that benefit the people served at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown,” says Carl Gallegos, Ph.D., Foundation board chair. “This year, proceeds will help purchase all-new arthroscopic (joint procedures) and laparoscopic (abdominal and other procedures) equipment for the surgical services department. We are very pleased that the Auxiliary not only understands but significantly supports our efforts to provide this vital equipment for our community.”

“All nine of our surgeons — general, orthopedic, obstetricians/gynecologists and podiatrists –use this equipment for exploratory, diagnosis and treatment procedures,” says Peggy Roca, RN, manager of perioperative services for the hospital. “This equ1ipment allows a technique that significantly reduces a patient’s surgical pain and healing time while also reduces the chance of infection and post-op complications.”

“Our patients deserve the best,” says Roca. “So whether you play golf or not, we hope you will support the Foundation’s endeavor to raise $200,000 for this equipment, with a donation of any size by June 30th. Eight of our Operating Room, Same Day Surgery and Recovery Room nurses will be volunteering at the golf tournament, so if you happen to be on the course on June 1st, please be sure to ask any one of them how important this equipment is to providing the best health care community!”

Last year’s golf tournament attracted 128 players and raised over $96,000 toward the purchase of 10 suites of patient room furnishings. This year’s format will be a step-aside scramble and will feature four Hole-In-One competitions and will include a putting contest for a. $10,000 prize (50% to the winner, 50% to the Foundation) and many other events along the course with chances to win some terrific prizes.

Registration for golfers and sponsors is now open online at: www.umcrhf.org

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Deb Lauser, development specialist, 410-810-5661 or dlauser@umm.edu.