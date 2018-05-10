South Fork Studio Receives Recognition for Eastern Shore Residential Project

by

South Fork Studio, an Eastern Shore-based landscape architecture firm, was honored for the quality of one of its residential design projects by the American Society of Landscape Architects–Maryland Chapter during its 2018 Awards Banquet. The awards honor projects that demonstrate a superior quality of design and execution.

“This award is the culmination of a great partnership with our clients John Piper and Deborah Tuttle that continues today,” said D. Miles Barnard, Principal and Founder of South Fork Studio Landscape Architecture. “It’s satisfying to be recognized for the work we were able to produce, but also sets our expectations higher moving forward.”

The Chapter honored 11 projects in total; South Fork Studio was the only firm to receive an award for a single family residential design project – a Built Merit Award for a project on a 2 acre waterfront property in Chestertown, MD.

The initial design scope seemed straight forward enough says Barnard, “We were asked to provide three things: address drainage and erosion problems, create a secure garden area to keep in pets and children, and improve the circulation. We suggested a fourth element which was the incorporation of art into the garden. From there we were given complete design freedom which resulted in the construction of this project requiring the collaboration of over 10 local builders and artists. We rely on these colleagues to make our designs become reality and we feel grateful to them and to our clients for making this award possible.” South Fork Studio designed everything outside of the home including all the masonry steps and walls, gates, fencing, paving, soils, planting, lighting and irrigation.

This project is also featured on the cover of the May 2018 issue of Chesapeake Views Magazine.Click here to read the article: Chesapeake Views. To learn more about the Piper-Tuttle project, click here: Piper-Tuttle Residence.

