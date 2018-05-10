Rebecca Corbin Loree Center to be Dedicated at WC May 19

by

Washington College President Kurt Landgraf and the Board of Visitors & Governors will preside at the dedication on May 19 of the Rebecca Corbin Loree Center, which houses the College’s Center for Career Development.

The dedication will be held at 11:45 a.m. The public is invited.

Loree, who is on the Board of Visitors & Governors, and her husband, Jim, last year donated $1 million to the College’s Center for Career Development to expand internships, job shadowing, crucial program assessments, and other related initiatives to give students an extra edge as they plan their professional futures.

A 2000 graduate cum laude and with honors in business management, Loree has also supported the Terrence Scout Endowed Scholarship and The Washington Fund, both of which help defray the cost of a WC education. In 2013, she established the Rebecca Corbin Loree Internship Fund, which helps business and economics students pursue summer internships leading to careers in the financial industry. Further underscoring her commitment to the College, Loree’s company has employed several students as summer interns and recently hired a graduating senior.

Loree was the College’s first recipient of the Schottland Business Leadership Award, which honors a Washington College senior who has demonstrated outstanding leadership potential and academic excellence. She also received the Department of Business Management Award, which recognizes a graduating business major who has demonstrated exceptional qualities of scholarship, character, and leadership.

In 2007, she founded Corbin Advisors, a specialized investor relations advisory firm assisting public companies with creating shareholder value. She serves as editor-in-chief of Inside the Buy-side®, the firm’s leading-edge investor sentiment research, and is a regular guest on CNBC. Loree is also president of the Jim and Rebecca Loree Foundation, a not-for-profit charitable organization that she co-founded with her husband in 2009.

About Washington College

Founded in 1782, Washington College is the tenth oldest college in the nation and the first chartered under the new Republic. It enrolls approximately 1,450 undergraduates from more than 35 states and a dozen nations. With an emphasis on hands-on, experiential learning in the arts and sciences, and more than 40 multidisciplinary areas of study, the College is home to nationally recognized academic centers in the environment, history, and writing. Learn more at washcoll.edu.