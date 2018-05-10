Kent County 4-H Calendar for May

by

May 2018

8 – Livestock Weighing & Tagging, 5:30 – 7:00pm Kent Ag Center. All Market, feeder steers and commercial livestock must be tagged! More info will be sent directly to family. Register # of animal with 4-H office by 5/1!

10 – Basic Job Prep Skills 101 for 4-H Youth, 6:30 – 8:30pm, Washington College Career Center. Register by 5/8/18

12 – Eastern Shore Spring Show, QA County 4-H Park, Centreville

14 – Jr. Leadership Council (JLC) 7:00pm, Extension Office

17 – Ag Center Board of Directors Meeting, 7:00pm KUMC (Back to 3rd Thursdays monthly)

19 – Kent Clover Kids, 9 – 11am

20 – MD State Council, 2 – 5pm, MD 4-H Center, College Park

21 – New 4-H Nature Afterschool Club, 4 – 5pm, Kent County Library (Yellow Building)

22 – 4-H Leaders Council, 7:00pm, Extension Office

23 – 4-H Animal Science Workshop, Series # 1: Youth learning through AS projects, 7 – 8:30pm Ext. Office

28 – Extension Office Closed – Memorial Day Holiday

29 or 6/11 – MANDATORY Biosecurity and Quality Assurance Workshop for all Kent 4-H Animal Exhibitors, 7:00 – 8:30pm, Extension Office

4-H CLUB MEETING DATES

Bits and Bridles Horse Club – Meets 1st Monday business meeting: Feb., Apr., June, Aug., Oct., Dec. Activity on all other months 6:00pm, Kennedyville United Methodist Church.

Kent 4-H Triple Shots Shooting Sports – Shotgun – Meets 2nd Sunday, Noon, Kent County Gun Club, 4th Sunday, Noon, Sudlersville Skeet Club, Archery, 1st and 3rd Sundays, 2pm, Cypress Creek Archery, Millington, Summer: Kent Ag Center, Rifle, 2nd and 4th Sundays, 2-4pm, Kent Ag Center Rifle Range, Tolchester. Business meeting held the 1st Wednesday of every month, 6:30pm, Kent Co. Public Works Complex

Junior Dairy Associates – Meets 3rd Friday monthly, 7pm, Kennedyville United Methodist Church

Kent Clover Calf – Meets 2nd Wednesday, 7pm, Kennedyville United Methodist Church

Kent Fuzzy Tails & Shiny Scales – 4th Monday monthly, 6:30pm, Greenscapes Land Care, Kennedyville

Kent Puppy Pals 4-H Dog Club – Practice 3rd and 4th Wednesdays, 6:30pm, winter: Radcliffe Creek School, summer: Running W Kennels, Worton. Monthly business meeting, 2nd Tuesday, Running W Kennels, 6:30pm

Volunteers needed in 4-H: Looking for volunteers as Kent County Fair 4-H Division chairpersons, judges and much more! Call the Extension Office if interested, 410-778-1661.

