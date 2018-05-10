Ken and Brad Kolodner Quartet at The Mainstay May 18

by

The dynamic father-son duo Ken & Brad Kolodner are joined by Rachel Eddy on fiddle, guitar and vocals and Alex Laquement on bass. They weave together a mesmerizing soundscape on hammered dulcimer, banjo and fiddles and push the boundaries of the Old-Time tradition into uncharted territory. Regarded as one of the most influential hammered dulcimer players and Old-Time fiddlers in North America, Baltimore’s Ken Kolodner has joined forces with his son Brad Kolodner, a rising star in the clawhammer banjo world. Together, they infuse their own brand of driving, innovative, tasteful and unique interpretations of traditional and original fiddle tunes and songs. They perform tight and musical arrangements of original and traditional old-time music with a “creative curiosity that lets all listeners know that a passion for traditional music yet thrives in every generation.” At this concert, they add bassist Alex Lacquementwho locks everything together with his commanding approach and multi-instrumentalist Rachel Eddy (fiddle, banjo, guitar and vocals), a former member of the Old-Time supergroup Uncle Earl.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org.

Upcoming Mainstay performances include:

May 14 – Joe Holt welcomes Tom Lagana

May 18 – Ken and Brad Kolodner Quartet

May 20 – Chester River Youth Choir

May 21 – Joe Holt welcomes Michael DeMaio

May 28 – Joe Holt welcomes Tom McHugh

June 2 – Uptown Vocal Jazz Quartet

June 22 – Barbara Parker with Joe Holt and Camillo Carrara

June 23 – Grand Ole Ditch

June 30 – Charlie Byrd Tribute with Chuck Redd All-Stars