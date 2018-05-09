Tour the Shore: ShoreRivers’ Guided Kayak Paddles

by

ShoreRivers is taking to the water and invites you to join our annual Tour the Shore guided kayak series on our local rivers. ShoreRivers is an environmental nonprofit whose mission is to protect and restore Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education. Tour the Shore introduces residents and visitors to our local rivers, while sharing our mission of cleaner water for all.This year’s paddle theme is Serene, as we paddle quiet creeks and rivers across the mid and upper Shore region. Choose one or more from the list below.

Date: May 18

Time: 10 am – 1 pm

Location: Hillsboro Landing, Tuckahoe Creek

Paddle Tuckahoe Creek while everything is lush and green and the air is cool. A very relaxing trip, Tuckahoe Creek meanders quietly through shady forest and is the perfect location to pack a fishing rod.

Date: June 22

Time: 2 pm – 4 pm

Location: Cambridge Creek Heritage Paddle

See downtown Cambridge from a water view as we paddle into Cambridge Creek, at the heart of the city. Paddle guide Brian Roche of Choptank Heritage Trail will take us past the Choptank River Lighthouse, JM Clayton Seafood Company, and to the head of the creek, the site for the proposed Cannery Park.

Date: July 27

Time: 6 pm – 9:30 pm

Location: Turners Creek, Kennedyville

Paddle the serene Sassafras River as the sun sets and the full moon rises! Gather on the sandy shores for a BYO picnic dinner ahead of time.

Date: August 17

Time: 10 am – 2 pm

Location: Wye Island paddle and hike

A summer favorite, paddle the shores of Wye Island and hop out of the boat for lunch and a walk through one of the Eastern Shore’s old growth forests. Stay cool under trees as old as 300 hundred years as you hike the Schoolhouse Trail back to the boats.

Date: September 28

Time: 10 am – 1 pm

Location: Morgan Creek, Chestertown

Morgan Creek is a gentle paddle off of the Chester River that takes you past marsh lined farm fields and wooded shores. Borrow a pair of ShoreRivers’ binoculars to help spot bald eagles and wading birds.

Paddlers can bring their own kayaks or rent ShoreRivers’ kayaks. Reservations are limited, so contact Suzanne at 443,385.0511 or ssullivan@shorerivers.org to reserve your spot. Tours are $30 for non-members, $20 for members, and kayak rentals are an additional $30 per person.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education. We work collaboratively with our community yet maintain an uncompromising and independent voice for clean rivers and the living resources they support.

shorerivers.org