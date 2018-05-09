The Story of Anne Frank at the Garfield Center May 17

by

The Bright Star Touring Theatre Company of Asheville, NC will be at the Garfield Center for the Arts at 11am on Thursday, May 17th with a performance of The Story of Anne Frank. This special morning show is part of the Garfield Center’s Educational Outreach Program and is made possible by support from the Kent County Arts Council and The Hedgelawn Foundation.The Story of Anne Frank is a 45–minute engaging play that celebrates the courage shown by Anne Frank and her family. This production is designed to offer an engaging and accessible approach to this time in history and is ideal for ages 10 and up.

Each year, Bright Star Touring Theatre serves nearly 1,000 audiences in schools, theaters, libraries, museums and more across the country. They offer a wide variety of curriculum-based programs. The company has gained international support, accepting an invitation from the U.S. Embassy to visit Moscow, Russia with their programs. Bright Star is committed to providing professional theatre to audiences at an affordable rate. Information about all their interactive shows, including production videos, photos, study guides and more is available online at www.brightstartheatre.com.