Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble presents “Cityscape” May 20

The Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble takes its audience to cities near and far in its final concert of the season, “Cityscapes.” Music Director Dr. Keith A. Wharton will conduct this free concert, beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 20, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church at Cross and High streets, Chestertown. The church is handicapped-accessible, via the ramp and automatic doors on the courthouse-green side of the building.

The concert features medleys that celebrate two American cities in particular: “Chicago (That Toddlin’ Town)” by Fred Fisher and “A Salute to New York (Give My Regards to Broadway; Forty-Second Street; The Sidewalks of New York; New York, New York)” arranged by Jack Bullock.

The spirit of American cities and towns is conveyed in “Quad City Stomp” by Michael Sweeney, “River City” by Jacob de Haan, “Bridgeview” by Ed Huckeby, “Delmar Celebration” by John Edmondson, and “Nightflight (Scenes of a City from Above)” by James Swearingen.

Lastly, European cities are represented by “Un Petit Cafe a Paris” by Jeremy Bell and the Finale from “The Pines of Rome” by Ottorino Respighi.

The Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble is an all-ages community concert band. It was formed in 2001 to offer area wind and percussion musicians the opportunity to continue or return to the pleasures of playing quality music in a large ensemble. New members are always welcome, without audition or fee.

Rehearsals for next season will begin in September. Each rehearsal starts promptly at 7:00 p.m. and runs until 8:30 p.m. in the Washington College band room in Gibson Center for the Arts. For further information, call 410-778-2829, send a message to ESWEemail@yahoo.com, or look at facebook.com/EasternShoreWindEnsemble. The ensemble is partially supported by a grant from the Kent County Arts Council.