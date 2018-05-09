42nd Tea Party Festival Needs More Vendors

by

Just a few weeks before the 42nd Tea Party Festival, a couple of the Festival’s largest food vendors decided they can no longer participate due to a lack of volunteers. The Optimists, who sold crab cakes and fried clam strips, as well as Christ United Methodist Church who supplied the crowd with pit beef and a variety of kabobs, will not be at the Festival this year. Both organizations had a very large set-up and were known to feed many of the visitors

Tea Party president Sabine Harvey is worried. “Especially with the Clydesdales coming, we are expecting a larger crowd than usual,” she said. Even in regular years, the lines for food can be long and food vendors do sell out well before the end of the day. Harvey wonders how the Festival will feed and please the expected visitors.

Food vendor spots at the Festival are reserved for Kent County non-profit organizations. There are no upfront costs, but after the Festival each organizations pays 15% of their net profits back to the festival to cover the costs of insurance, security, port-a-potties, equipment, advertising, entertainment and much more. Organizations are asked to sell a signature dish which is preferable not the same as dishes that others are already selling. In addition, any organization can sell burgers, hotdogs and fries. If worse comes to worse, Harvey is considering breaking with tradition and asking local establishments to set up a food booth.

Any non-profit organization that is interested in participating in the Tea Party Festival can contact Harvey at greenbien@hotmail.com. The registration form is also available on the Festival’s website, chestertownteaparty.org