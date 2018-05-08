Spy House of the Week:  Mixed-Use in Historic Rock Hall

by

The Casey-Dowling House, circa 1896, has been fully restored for its new life as a mixed-use commercial and residential property. I loved the front elevation with the pair of French doors flanked by large floor to ceiling bay windows and transoms. Floating above was a low sloped metal roof suspended by cables and the front gable above had two windows with window boxes full of flowers. The attic window was surrounded by shake siding to contrast with the lap siding on the rest of the building. The color palette and the details created a charming building.

The ground floor commercial space had a black and white checkerboard floor that expanded the space and is now home to a popular hair salon. One apartment is two stories, with the ground floor living/kitchen/dining space with French doors to the lush garden beyond. This part of the building was an addition so the pitched ceilings gave the open space great character. The bedroom on the second floor had a roof deck for bird’s eye views to the private garden below. The other apartment was above the commercial space and it featured a stained wood beam and decking ceiling.

The rear garden was a verdant oasis, framed by mature shade trees, colorful plantings, pots of flowers and a pond with its fish and frog residents. Both of the apartments are vacation rentals and I could easily imagine spending a day sailing on the bay and coming back to the patio under the large trees for a siesta. What more could one want for a weekend retreat?

