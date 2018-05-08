Grants in Action: Pickering Creek Audubon and Women & Girls Fund Offer “Camp Like a Girl”

by

When Krysta Hougen and Samantha Pitts, full-time educators at the Pickering Center Audubon Center, compare notes about their programs for young people in the Mid-Shore region, the first thing they observe is that many of these kids have never been in a wilderness setting before. While Pickering may be on only ten miles away from downtown Easton, it can seem like a different planet for quite a number of these boys and girls.

The second thing they noticed is that whenever a child, male or female, hesitated or showed caution in these new surroundings, the taunt of “don’t be like a girl” was the most common phrase used by their peers. And since both instructors happened to have been girls when they first fell in love with nature, it was a clear sign that girls needed extra attention.

It didn’t take long to realize that a girls camp, could be an excellent strategy for this and build confidence with both girls and young teens. And with the help of the Women & Girls Fund, that has become a reality with the “Camp like a Girl” program at Pickering this summer.

The Spy talked to Krysta and Samantha a few weeks go to talk about “Camp Like a Girl” as well as Susie Dillon from the Women & Girls Fund to talk about the concept and its new beginning this summer.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Pickering Creek Audubon Center, please go here.

This is the sixth in a series of stories focused on the work of the Women & Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore. Since 2002, the Fund has channeled its pooled resources to organizations that serve the needs and quality of life for women and girls in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties. The Spy, in partnership with the Women & Girls Fund, are working collaboratively to put the spotlight on twelve of these remarkable agencies to promote their success and inspire other women and men to support the Fund’s critical role in the future.