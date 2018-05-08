For All Seasons Announces Changes in Medical Staff

by

For All Seasons is proud to introduce their new medical team of adult, child and adolescent, and geriatric psychiatrists. Leading the team is the Medical Director, Brenda C. Scribner, MD. Dr. Scribner moved her psychiatric practice from Pennsylvania to the Eastern Shore in the late 1990s. In addition to running the For All Seasons medical department in Easton, she is the only psychiatrist practicing in Caroline County, MD, in the For All Seasons Denton office and in another mental health facility in Federalsburg. She received her medical degree from Loma Linda University in Loma Linda, California, and completed her psychiatric residency at Thomas Jefferson University Medical Center in Philadelphia. Dr. Scribner had been offered the medical directorship at several regional outpatient mental health facilities, but she particularly chose to work for For All Seasons because of its outstanding trauma-certified mental health clinical team, its outreach to the Latino community through its bilingual services, its Rape Crisis Center and Victim Advocacy Program for those subjected to sexual assault and other violent crimes, and because of​ For All Seasons’ commitment to combat human trafficking.

For All Seasons has added three other psychiatrists to its medical team as well. Laurence J. Pezor, MD is one of their child and adolescent specialists. He received his medical degree from Ohio State University, did a psychiatric residency at the Naval Hospital of San Diego, CA and completed his subspecialty fellowship in child psychiatry at the University of California, San Diego, CA. Dr. Pezor teaches psychopharmacology at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, CA and is an Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, MD. He is an American College of Healthcare Executives diplomat and is board certified in Psychiatry and Neurology, and in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

William H. Cerrato, DO is another child and adolescent psychiatrist on the For All Seasons team. He received his osteopathic doctorate from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, WV, did a psychiatric residency at Virginia Commonwealth University Health System in Richmond, VA, and completed a child and adolescent psychiatry subspecialty fellowship at the University of Maryland/Sheppard and Enoch Pratt Hospital in Baltimore, MD. Dr. Cerrato is board certified in Psychiatry and Neurology, and in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

Allan A. Anderson, MD is the adult psychiatrist whose subspecialty is geriatric psychiatry. He is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He received his medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and a Master’s in Medical Management (MMM) from Carnegie Mellon University. Dr. Anderson is a board certified Geriatric Psychiatrist and is active in the American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry (AAGP).

For All Seasons offers individual and group therapy, general, child and adolescent, marriage and couples counseling, grief counseling, school-based mental health therapy, urgent care services, Rape Crisis Response, Rape Crisis Counseling and Support, 24-Hour English and Spanish Hotlines, and education and outreach programming. For further information about For All Seasons, call 410-822-1018. For the 24-Hour Crisis Hotline, call Toll-Free: 800-310-7273.