The Greater Chestertown Initiative: Open for Business Loan Program Begins

Chestertown is a great place to open a new business or expand an existing one. The Greater Chestertown Initiative is pleased to announce the newest recipient of an Open for Business Loan – Samantha Niva, owner of Walnut & Wool.

Samantha is excited about her new venture. “Walnut & Wool will be the hottest little clothing shop in Historic Chestertown. We will offer women a unique mix of new on trend styles and vintage accessories.” The shop will share space with She She on High located at 321 High Street.

The GCI, currently chaired by Lani Seikaly, is an informal and independent coalition of leaders of organizations both non-profit and for-profit, community associations and government agencies, Washington College and other interested groups and individuals.

The Greater Chestertown Initiative (GCI) Open for Business Loan Program was established by the GCI and the SFW Foundation to aid economic development in Chestertown by providing financial assistance through loans to eligible businesses. Kay MacIntosh, Economic Development and Marketing Coordinator for Chestertown, is actively engaged in supporting Chestertown entrepreneurs through the Arts & Entertainment District and the Main Street programs.

Carla Massoni, chairman of the Open for Business application and review process, invites entrepreneurs to apply for loans to offset the costs of starting a new business, to expand an existing business or to relocate operations to Chestertown. While the businesses must be physically located in Chestertown, business owners are not required to live in Kent County to apply.

