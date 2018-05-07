Letter to Editor: Republican Neighbors Shouldn’t Be Fooled By Trump

by

I observed that the Republicans of Kent County had their kiosk in the Farmers’ Market on Saturday. It was sad to see how enthusiastically our Republican neighbors support a president who has chalked up at least 3000 lies in his 1½ years in office and has surrounded himself with a cabinet made up predominately of people unqualified for the positions they hold. Even our Republican governor has distanced himself from Trump.

According to the local party’s poster Trumps priorities include “America’s First Energy Plan,” ignoring the energy plans of President Obama, not to mention George W. Bush, and virtually every recent administration. Amazingly, the President will institute our first foreign policy. How have our presidents since George Washington been conducting foreign affairs? Other priorities for the administration are making our military strong and standing up for law enforcement. Yet who other than the President has been disparaging the FBI and the CIA for months?

Our local Republicans go on to highlight the administration’s accomplishments, such as dismantling “Obama Era Regulations,” These are the regulations intended to protect our environment, including the Chesapeake Bay, and cleaning up the air by promoting an end to gas-guzzling vehicles. Do you really think that we are better off without these regulations? Will our grandchildren appreciate us when they see the dirty world we have left to them to clean up? Will our beloved Eastern Shore be largely underwater because we have a Republican administration and a Republican-dominated Congress that denies global climate change. Our local Republicans are also proud that Trump gave us Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court. This is a man who places his conservative ideology above the interests of the American people. And are we also to be happy that Trump and his Congress have given us a new tax policy, which while granting a few crumbs to the middle class, largely benefits corporations and the super-wealthy upper 10%?

I would like to urge my Republican neighbors to stop being guided either by heritage or by ideology, and to recognize that their party is not what it was two generations ago, when Dwight W. Eisenhower was President. Please remember the words of the preamble of our Constitution and dedicate yourselves to bring about policies that “establish Justice, and promote the general Welfare”.

George R. Shivers

Chestertown