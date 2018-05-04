Eastern Shore Land Conservancy Celebrates Spring with family-friendly LANDJAM Wvent

by

The Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC) proudly invites residents of all ages to its inaugural LANDJAM event – a family-friendly gathering held on the gorgeous and permanently-preserved Leigh Family Farm in Kent County.

LANDJAM will take place on Saturday, May 19th from 1pm to 5pm (rain date: Sunday, May 20th) and will include live bluegrass music from local bands, environmentally-related educational activities and demonstrations, and an assortment of local foods, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages for sale.

“This is an opportunity for people to celebrate spring and get outdoors with family and friends and to spend some time on a privately-owned farm that they normally wouldn’t have access to,” says ESLC Communications Manager David Ferraris. “The Leigh Family is extremely generous to open their property to us. We sincerely hope that families will join us on this pristine land for an afternoon full of great music, food, and fun.”

Activities for both children and adults include guided nature walks, farm tours on tractor-pulled people movers, and birding demonstrations. Food and beverages will be provided by Dogfish Head Brewery, Sprout, Barbeque & Beyond, Lockbriar & Daughter Ice Cream, and Crow Vineyard & Winery.

Leigh Family Farm is located in Betterton, MD. The entire family may attend the event for $25 (or $10 for an individual).

Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.eslc.org/events.