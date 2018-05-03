Mid-Shore Artists: Betty Huang and Studio B

by

Betty Huang took her career very seriously when she entered the workforce some thirty-five years ago. Fulfilling her own aspirations, as well as her parents, she reached high-level professional positions at the International Monetary Fund, or IMF, based in Washington, D.C. And for more than three decades dedicated herself to the IMF mission, which was to facilitate international trade, promotes sustainable economic growth, and helps to reduce global poverty in some of the poorest countries in the world.

And while that was satisfying on many levels, Betty took only a short time after retirement to come back to her real love which was painting. Motivated by her involvement in Plein Air in Easton, she made it a point to improve her skills, seek out mentors, and eventually move from DC to Easton to join the art community in 2008.

Ten years later, Betty has not only found herself to be a successful artist, but she also took the extra step by opening up her own gallery so she could also show the works of friends and but create a studio for herself to continue her growth. That effort led to the creation of Studio B on Goldsborough Street in Easton.

The Spy sat down with Betty last week to talk about her background, her love of painting, and her ongoing efforts to show down and develop her own special eye that comes with the art of seeing.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about Studio B please go here.