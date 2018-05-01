by

The Michael Yasick ADHD Scholarship by Shire supports people diagnosed with Attention-Deficit/ Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) who are pursuing higher education at colleges, universities, trade schools, technical schools, and vocational schools in the United States (US). The Scholarship Program provides $2,000.00 in tuition funding and one year of ADHD coaching to assist in meeting the challenges of higher education. Twenty (20) national and five (5) employee scholarships will be awarded in 2018.

The ADHD Scholarship by Shire is named in memory of Michael Yasick, a senior executive at Shire whose vision made the Scholarship possible. Mike envisioned the Shire ADHD Scholarship as a way to recognize brave individuals with ADHD who work hard to overcome the challenges of the condition and to help them continue their educational pursuits.

In 2017, the Michael Yasick ADHD scholarship by Shire was opened to eligible students who are accepted to or enrolled in graduate programs in the US. Shire is pleased to continue to recognize and support individuals diagnosed with ADHD in the US who are pursuing higher education.

History – Since its establishment in 2011, the Scholarship Program has awarded over 300 scholarships to individuals with ADHD across the US.

Eligibility – The scholarship program is for individuals in the United States who:

– have been diagnosed with ADHD

– are accepted to or will be enrolled in a 2- or 4-year Undergraduate Program or a Graduate Program (of one or more years in length) at an accredited college, university, trade school, technical school, or vocational school located in the US

– under the care of a licensed health care professional for ADHD

Please see Rules & Regulations at www.ShireADHDscholarship.co m/US for complete eligibility requirements.

Deadline – May 31, 2018, 8:00 pm Eastern Time is the deadline by which applications must be received via fax, e-mail, or postmarked.

ADHD coaching – To assist award recipients in meeting the challenges of higher education, the Scholarship Program combines tuition funding with ADHD coaching. ADHD coaching supports people with ADHD in meeting the challenges of this disorder, including planning, prioritizing, organizing, and managing time. Scholarship recipients engage in weekly ADHD coaching sessions conducted by phone, video conference, or in person through the Edge Foundation, a nonprofit organization that offers specialized coaching for students with ADHD.

Company Background

Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other highly specialized conditions. We strive to develop best-in-class products, many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal/Internal Medicine/Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise in Oncology. For more information, visit www.shire.com. ​​