Spy Minute: Women & Girls Fund Honor Sue Stockman and Robbin Hill

While it is pretty typical of a philanthropic foundation to have an event to celebrate their grantees every year, it is tough to beat the overwhelming sense of goodwill and fun generated with the annual Women & Girls Fund luncheon.

For sixteen years, the WGF has not only donated but worked to pull resources to help some of the Mid-Shore’s most needy organizations who focus on women and girls issues. From mentoring programs to bilingual computer literacy, environmental education, and summer programs, the Fund has invested a half million dollars in these and similar programs since its founding.

It also didn’t hurt that this year two of the Mid-Shore’s heroes, artist and educator Sue Stockman and Robbin Hill of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, who have dedicated their careers to empowering women and girls in all five Mid-Shore counties.

The Spy was there for some of the fun and wanted to share with our readers a few special moments.

The Spy was there for some of the fun and wanted to share with our readers a few special moments.