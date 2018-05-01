Spy Minute: Women & Girls Fund Honor Sue Stockman and Robbin Hill

While it is pretty typical of a philanthropic foundation to have an event to celebrate their grantees every year, it is tough to beat the overwhelming sense of goodwill and fun generated with the annual Women & Girls Fund luncheon.
For sixteen years, the WGF has not only donated but worked to pull resources to help some of the Mid-Shore’s most needy organizations who focus on women and girls issues. From mentoring programs to bilingual computer literacy, environmental education, and summer programs, the Fund has invested a half million dollars in these and similar programs since its founding.
It also didn’t hurt that this year two of the Mid-Shore’s heroes, artist and educator Sue Stockman and Robbin Hill of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, who have dedicated their careers to empowering women and girls in all five Mid-Shore counties.
The Spy was there for some of the fun and wanted to share with our readers a few special moments.
This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about the Women & Girls Fund please go here
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.