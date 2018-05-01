Letter to the Editor: Crying Wolf

by

Identifying with the aggressor is a psychological process. It describes a person who adopts the perspective or the behavior patterns of someone who has been significantly abusing them in one way or another. It’s how captives often begin behaving like their captors.

Those who heard or read Michelle Wolf’s comments at the recent White House Correspondents Dinner may have reacted as I did. Except for one insightful comment, Wolf’s roast had none of the subtlety and ironic touches of the skilled satirist or the witty comedian. It was the blind rage of a liberal hack, and as a liberal, I found it offensive.

I see in her performance a clear diagnostic indicator of what ails America today. In the Guardian, recently, this headline appeared.

“At the White House correspondents dinner, the buzz was reduced to snore, until Michelle Wolf showed up.” In short, we’re asleep but wake up for the salacious stuff.

Today’s national discourse has been so conditioned as to be aroused only by outrageous behavior, salacious accusations, crude commentary and character assassination. Policy issues have grown boring. Trump once dismissed his National Policy Advisor as “boring.” Was his job to entertain? And as we remain titillated and enthralled by burlesque theatrics, the pockets of America’s national policies get systematically picked

Wolf made this sobering statement to the correspondents. I think she was right.

“You guys are obsessed with Trump . . . you pretend like you hate him, but I think you love

him . . . what no one in this room wants to admit is that Trump has helped all of you . . . sell all your papers and your books and your TV. You helped create this monster and now you’re profiting off him.”

The media, regularly abused by its aggressor has now identified with him.

George Merrill

St. Michaels